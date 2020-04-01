Math teacher brings over whiteboard to help student through glass door

article

Even during a pandemic, some teachers are showing that they're still willing to go above and beyond for their students.

Josh Anderson said his 6th-grade daughter emailed her math teacher for some help when she had difficulty with one of the assignments.

But instead of working the problem through with her virtually, math teacher Chris Waba went one step further: he brought over a whiteboard to the family's South Dakota home.

In keeping with social distancing guidance, Waba then instructed his student one-on-one -- through the glass door.

"He came over and worked through the problem with her on our front porch," Anderson said.

It wasn't a long trip for Waba -- Anderson says he happens to be their neighbor.

