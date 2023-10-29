Matthew Perry: Hollywood reacts to death of 'Friends' star

Actor Matthew Perry, most widely known for his role as Chandler Bing in the 1990s hit "Friends," was found dead at his Los Angeles home Saturday, according to police.

Law enforcement confirmed to FOX News that Perry was found dead after what appeared to be a drowning at his home in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles. Images from SkyFOX showed an LAPD tent erected in the backyard near the pool, while investigators roamed the house and backyard.

Actor Matthew Perry arrives at the 9th Annual Dinner Benefiting the Lili Claire Foundation at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on October 14, 2006 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images)

Perry starred in every episode of the massively popular "Friends," alongside costars Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer.

According to TMZ, emergency personnel first responded to a call reporting cardiac arrest at the house. No drugs were found on the scene and no foul play is suspected, per the outlet.

Thousands of fans took to social media once the news broke Saturday, to send condolences, and to recall their favorite moments of Perry's acting career.

"Matthew Perry was more than Chandler Bing," former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III wrote on X. "He was what made Friends go. Sad to hear of his passing, but thankful for the memories he gave us. Rest in Peace."

"I'm completely devastated by this news I can hardly believe it. Matthew Perry made Chandler Bing come to life," another X user wrote. "He made millions of people laugh even in dark times. Matthew you're so loved and you'll be so missed."

In a statement Saturday, the Warner Bros. Television group wrote that they were, "devastated by the passing of our dear friend Matthew Perry. Matthew was an incredibly gifted actor and an indelible part of the Warner Bros. Television Group family. The impact of his comedic genius was felt around the world, and his legacy will live on in the hearts of so many. This is a heartbreaking day, and we send our love to his family, his loved ones, and all of his devoted fans."

"We are devastated to learn of Matthew Perry's passing," the official "Friends" account wrote on X. "He was a true gift to us all. Our heart goes out to his family, loved ones and all of his fans."

NBC Entertainment called Perry's passing "too soon" on X. "He brought so much joy to hundreds of millions of people around the world with his pitch perfect comedic timing and wry wit," the account wrote.

Actres Selma Blair posted on Instagram mourning Perry's death, calling him "My oldest boy friend. All of us loved Matthew Perry, and I did especially. Every day. I loved him unconditionally. And he me. And I’m broken. Broken hearted. Sweet dreams Matty. Sweet dreams."

Paget Brewster, who played Chandler's girlfriend on several episodes of "Friends" said "I’m so very sad to hear about Matthew Perry. He was lovely to me on Friends and every time I saw him in the decades after."

Maggie Wheeler, who played Janet on "Friends,"said on Instagram "What a loss.The world will miss you Mathew Perry. The joy you brought to so many in your too short lifetime will live on. I feel so very blessed by every creative moment we shared."

Perry was 54 years old.

