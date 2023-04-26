Mega Millions ticket worth $178k sold in San Francisco

If you bought a Mega Millions ticket at a San Francisco deli, you may be a winner.

A Mega Millions ticket worth $178,032 was sold at the Rossi Deli on Castro Street, according to the California Lottery.

The ticket matched five out of five numbers, but not the Megaplier number in the Tuesday drawing.

It was the only ticket sold that had five matching numbers.

The winning numbers were 8, 29, 46, 47, 48 and 12

The winner has not been identified.

Mega Millions drawings are held on Tuesdays and Fridays.