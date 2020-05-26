Memorial Day marks 4-year abduction of California teen

Memorial Day marked a sad anniversary for a Vallejo family, marking four years since the abduction Pearl Pinson.

Pearl, who was 15 at the time, was kidnapped on her way to school, and her abductor was later killed by police before they could ascertain where she was.

"We come here because this is the last place she was seen at, this is her place, her memorial," said Pearl's older sister Rose Pinson.

On Monday evening, Rose led a vigil at the pedestrian over-crossing at Lewis Avenue and Home Acres in Vallejo.

Pearl was on the path, crossing Highway I-780 on her way to catch the school bus when she was kidnapped.

"I'm still upset about it, I'm still confused," said Rose, "and honestly it feels like it just happened."

Witnesses described Pearl being dragged - bloodied and screaming - to a car by a man with a gun.

He was later identified as Fernando Castro, 19, who lived nearby but had no association with Pearl or her family.

Detectives have never determined why Pearl was targeted.

"It's a terrible tragedy and it's torn us all apart, and we just want some closure," said Pearl's uncle Aaron Pinson, attending the vigil.

He regrets that Castro could never disclose what he did with Pearl because when Castro was spotted driving in San Luis Obispo County the next day, police killed him in a shootout.

"They should have stopped him and got the information they needed, but instead they went gung-ho on him," said Pinson.

He remembers his niece fondly, describing how she assisted him after an injury.

"She took care of me and she was a loving soul."

Pearl's cell phone was found on the over-crossing.

Leads were steady in the beginning, but over time have slowed to a stop.

"We had some freshman high school drama going on," said Pearl's two best friends, remembering the week before she vanished.

They recall they were feuding with Pearl about something inconsequential, then she disappeared and it was never resolved.

"If she's dead it means she can't come home, we can't hug her again and get to apologize and say 'I love you' one more time, said classmate Melina Caprio.

They have many warm memories of Pearl, and how she loved to laugh and have fun.

"Pearl was amazing and I hope she's somewhere out there trying to fight for her life and she's going to come home," said classmate Ashley Zahner.

The only organized search came early when clues surfaced, showing Castro had driven to the Jenner area on the Sonoma Coast shortly after the crime.

But no trace of Pearl was ever found.

A small amount of her blood was found in the trunk of Castro's Saturn sedan, but not enough to conclude a fatal wound.

"There are kids who've gone missing many years ago that are found again," noted Rose Pinson, while admitting, "Pearl is probably in heaven."

Her own memories of Pearl are of the sibling variety.

"She always drove me crazy, always trying to irritate me, bug me all the time," smiled Rose, " and I just want to find my sister, and I want her to know we haven't given up on her."

The vigil concluded with colorful balloons released into the sky.

A $10,000 reward is offered for information leading to Pearl Pinson.

Her family is also working to have the pedestrian walkway named in her honor.

Tips can be called into the Solano County Sheriff's Office at (707) 784-1963 and the family monitors a search page here.