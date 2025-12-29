Good Samaritans step up during Menlo Park house fire

The Brief The group says they were driving home from a movie theater when they spotted the fast-moving flames that had engulfed the Menlo Park home. Fire crews say one person was treated for minor injuries.



A group of good Samaritans jumped into action after spotting a home going up in flames overnight Monday in Menlo Park.

Cell phone video captured the dramatic scene as they banged on the doors and windows of the burning home. The fire started early this morning at a home on Hill Avenue, not far from the highway.

Residents rescued from fire

What they're saying:

The group says they were driving home from a movie theater when they spotted the fast-moving flames that had engulfed the home.

"We were coming from the movies, and my little sister was driving. We were all in the car sleeping. Then we heard her burst out saying, ‘There’s a fire,’ and we all came out of the car," good Samaritan Seou Osaman said. "We were all constantly knocking on the window."

The group managed to get everyone safely out of the burning home before Menlo Park firefighters arrived on the scene.

Fire crews say one person was treated for minor injuries.