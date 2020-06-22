Expand / Collapse search

Milpitas officer fatally shoots 19-year-old who police say lunged with knife

By Sam Richards
Published 
Updated 2 mins ago
Milpitas
Bay City News

MILPITAS, Calif. - A Milpitas police officer on Sunday afternoon shot and killed a 19-year-old who they say was holding a knife and who lunged at him, police said. 

A short time earlier, the 19-year-old had stabbed and injured a 34-year-old man at an apartment in the 130 block of North Temple Drive, police said. 

Police were called to that North Temple Drive apartment shortly before 1 p.m. Sunday, police said. They were soon confronted by the 19-year-old in a courtyard outside the apartments.

Officers ordered the man to drop the knife and surrender, but instead, they said the man ran at an officer. That officer then used his service weapon to stop the 19-year-old, police said.

That man, whose name wasn't released Sunday night, was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died. The man who was stabbed was treated at a hospital and later released, police said.

Martin Espinoza, who lives nearby, said he heard the gunshots going off and described the sounds as "terrifying." 

"It was a lot to take in," he said.

Espinoza described the 19-year-old as a quiet man who kept to himself. 

It wasn't expressly stated Sunday night that the officer who fired his weapon - whose name was not released - will be placed on administrative leave.

The Milpitas Police Department is investigating this incident in conjunction with the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office. Anyone with additional information is asked to call the police at (408) 586-2400. Information can also be given anonymously by calling the Crime Tip Hotline at (408) 586-2500. 

KTVU's Jorge Bustos contributed to this report. 