Miniature horse rides BART to San Francisco

BART riders were delighted Tuesday afternoon when a miniature horse boarded a train from Oakland to San Francisco.

Station agents allowed the service anima, who's named Sweets, inside after the owner provided proper paperwork, the transit agency said on Twitter.

"This mini horse is a service animal, and the owner provided paperwork to a station agent stating so," BART said. "After consultation (station agents usually don’t see horses), the horse was allowed in."

The company says service animals are allowed on trains to assist people with disabilities as long as they are on a leash.

Twitter user @rodrlou captured the photo of the white and brown pony with the caption "retweet BART pony for good luck."

The post had more than 3,700 retweets and more than 5,000 likes as of Wednesday afternoon, according to Fox News.