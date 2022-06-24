Miniature house mysteriously appears in Golden Gate Park

A tiny little house that mysteriously appeared in Golden Gate Park has people scratching their heads as to how it got there.

The miniature model of a blue-and-yellow Victorian sits on top of a tree stump, about 30-feet high near the southern entrance of the park at 19th Avenue and Lincoln Way.

San Francisco Park and Recreation officials say it showed up about six weeks ago without explanation.

It's since become a popular attraction.

Park and Rec General Manager Phil Ginsburg is even a fan.

He's told his staff not to take it down.