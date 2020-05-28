Minnesota governor activates National Guard to restore calm amid escalating unrest over George Floyd death

article

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz activated the Minnesota National Guard Thursday to help restore calm in the Twin Cities amid escalating unrest over the death of George Floyd, who died in the custody of Minneapolis police on Memorial Day.

According to a news release, the National Guard Adjutant General will work with local government agencies to provide personnel, equipment and facilities needed “to respond to and recover from this emergency.”

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey asked the Walz to deploy the National Guard after protests turned violent Wednesday night, devolving into looting and rioting that has continued into Thursday and spread to St. Paul and surrounding suburbs.

In addition to National Guard soldiers, Walz said the Minnesota State Patrol will send 200 troopers to assist with public safety efforts over the next few days. Approximately 50-60 troopers were already in Minneapolis last night, according to a spokesperson for the governor’s office.

The executive order also declares a peacetime emergency, which activates the State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) to help coordinate the state’s response.

"As the SEOC is already activated due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it will concurrently support the COVID-19 response and the City of Minneapolis and surrounding communities during this situation," according to a news release.