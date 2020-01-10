Minnesota Vikings defensive line coach Andre Patterson is a Richmond native

When the San Francisco 49ers and the Minnesota Vikings square off Saturday, Barbara Patterson is one Bay Area native who won't be rooting for the 49ers.

"Minnesota of course. Got to," she says.

She's has to because her brother is Andre Patterson, the defensive line coach for the Minnesota Vikings.

"You have that pressure of rooting for the home team. But I want my brother to keep his job," said Patterson.

The road to the NFL was not easy for her brother.

The Patterson family grew up in the tough grip of the Kennedy Manor housing project in Richmond, now called Monterey Pines.

"Richmond had a bad reputation for activities that weren't appropriate or or legal. And he lived through that without being involved in it," said Lonnie Carter, Patterson's uncle.

Advertisement

Patterson graduated from Harry Els high school in Richmond where he played football. Then he attended Contra Costa College where also played ball.

"ln school he got into trouble because all he talked about was football. That's been his life. His dream," said sister Barbara.

Patterson then went to the University of Montana where suffered a career-ending knee injury.

"It took my mother to fly to Montana to tell him you will not play. Because he was ready to play," said Patterson.

Patterson has been coaching 16 years in the NFL, the last eight with the Vikings. And his son is also coaching with him.

But his sister says Patterson is more than a coach to his players.

"All his players love him. They look at him as a father figure. He really treats them that way," she says.

But has he leaked any secret strategy to his family about the big game?

"He says it is going to be tough. But they're looking for a win," she says.