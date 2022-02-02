Kennedy Hoyle Amber Alert: 2-day-old baby girl missing after mother found dead in Memphis

article

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 2-day-old baby in Memphis, Tennessee after the child's mother was found dead, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Officials say at 11:15 p.m. Tuesday, officers found an abandoned vehicle in the area of Sedgwick Drive in Levi Road while searching for 27-year-old Danielle Hoyle.

Investigators found Hoyle's body near the car. The preliminary investigation revealed that the mother had been shot.

The victim's child, 2-day-old Kennedy Hoyle, was last seen with her mother and was not at the scene.

Source: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

Family members told WREG in Memphis that the last time they heard from Hoyle was Tuesday night and that she was taking her daughter to go get her shots.

Source: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

If you have any information about where Kennedy Hoyle could be or about Danielle Hoyle's death, please call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

