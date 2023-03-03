Missing cats found in stolen van in Napa

A van with 10 cats that was stolen in Napa earlier this week was found last night with all of the missing felines inside.

Napa police said that the cats, which belong to rescue organization Whiskers, Tails and Ferals, all appeared to be fine.

The cats were in the white Ford van to be taken to a veterinary clinic for spaying or neutering when an alleged thief broke in and stole the vehicle on Sunday night.

The van was found on Harrison Avenue on Thursday by a witness who contacted police.