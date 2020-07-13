Missing Hayward woman found safe, sitting outside restaurant

article

Friends of a missing Hayward woman are explaining how the 67-year-old was found, safe and sound, sitting outside a restaurant in Fremont two days ago.

Elaine Young-Igie walked away from a board and care facility in Hayward on May 19.

Friends have been looking for her ever since.

There were a few sightings, including a doorbell video of her at a stranger's home, but every search came up empty until last weekend.

Deborah Samples was relieved to have found her friend, whom she said had no idea that people were looking for her.

"She was surprised to hear that," Samples said. "I think with this virus. We realize that even though we don't see each other very much. We're all connected."

Advertisement

It's still unclear how she managed to stay healthy for the past two months.

She didn't have a cell phone and there was no activity on her bank cards.

Friends say they're just relieved she's been found.