Mitch McConnell to resign as Senate Republican leader in November

Mitch McConnell will reportedly step down as the Senate's Republican leader in November. It will end a record run in the powerful post.

Last January, McConnell became the longest-serving Senate Party Leader in U.S. history. He has been elected to lead the Republican conference nine times since 2006.

McConnell served as Senate Majority Leader from 2015 to 2021. He was also only the second Kentuckian to ever be Majority Leader of the U.S. Senate. The first one was Senator Alben Barkley who led the Democrats from 1937 to 1949.

McConnell, who turned 82 last week, was set to announce his decision Wednesday in the well of the Senate, a place where he looked in awe from its back benches in 1985 when he arrived and where he grew increasingly comfortable in the front row seat afforded the party leaders.

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 06: U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speaks at a news conference after a weekly policy luncheon with Senate Republicans at the U.S. Capitol Building on February 06, 2024 in Washington, DC.

"One of life’s most underappreciated talents is to know when it’s time to move on to life’s next chapter," he said in prepared remarks obtained by The Associated Press. "So I stand before you today ... to say that this will be my last term as Republican leader of the Senate."

His decision punctuates a powerful ideological transition underway in the Republican Party, from Ronald Reagan’s brand of traditional conservatism and strong international alliances, to the fiery, often isolationist populism of former President Donald Trump.

McConnell said he plans to serve out his Senate term, which ends in January 2027, "albeit from a different seat in the chamber." Aides said McConnell’s announcement about the leadership post was unrelated to his health. The Kentucky senator had a concussion from a fall last year and two public episodes where his face briefly froze while he was speaking.

"As I have been thinking about when I would deliver some news to the Senate, I always imagined a moment when I had total clarity and peace about the sunset of my work," McConnell said in his prepared remarks. "A moment when I am certain I have helped preserve the ideals I so strongly believe. It arrived today."

The senator had been under increasing pressure from the restive, and at times hostile wing of his party that has aligned firmly with Trump. The two have been estranged since December 2020, when McConnell refused to abide Trump’s lie that the election of Democrat Joe Biden as president was the product of fraud.

But while McConnell's critics within the GOP conference had grown louder, their numbers had not grown appreciably larger, a marker of McConnell’s strategic and tactical skill and his ability to understand the needs of his fellow Republican senators.

McConnell gave no specific reason for the timing of his decision, which he has been contemplating for months, but he cited the recent death of his wife's youngest sister as a moment that prompted introspection. "The end of my contributions are closer than I’d prefer," McConnell said.

But his remarks were also light at times as he talked about the arc of his Senate career.

He noted that when he arrived in the Senate, "I was just happy if anybody remembered my name." During his campaign in 1984, when Reagan was visiting Kentucky, the president called him "Mitch O’Donnell."

McConnell endorsed Reagan’s view of America’s role in the world and the senator has persisted in face of opposition, including from Trump, that Congress should include a foreign assistance package that includes $60 billion for Ukraine.

"I am unconflicted about the good within our country and the irreplaceable role we play as the leader of the free world," McConnell said.

Against long odds he managed to secure 22 Republican votes for the package now being considered by the House.

"Believe me, I know the politics within my party at this particular moment in time. I have many faults. Misunderstanding politics is not one of them," McConnell said. "That said, I believe more strongly than ever that America’s global leadership is essential to preserving the shining city on a hill that Ronald Reagan discussed. For as long as I am drawing breath on this earth I will defend American exceptionalism."

"I love the Senate," he said in his prepared remarks. "It has been my life. There may be more distinguished members of this body throughout our history, but I doubt there are any with more admiration for it."

"I still have enough gas in the tank to thoroughly disappoint my critics and I intend to do so with all the enthusiasm which they have become accustomed."

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.