Moment of silence for Halloween shooting victims, before Orinda council considers cracking down on short-term rentals

Ahead of the Orinda City Council meeting to revisit the city’s short-term rental ordinance, the council will hold a moment of silence for the five young people killed at a Halloween party, hosted in a rented Airbnb mansion.

And before that, at 6 p.m. there is a vigil planned at an already growing memorial near Theater Square to remember: Tiyon Farley, 22, of Antioch; Omar Taylor, 24, of Pittsburg; Ramon Hill Jr., 23, of San Francisco and Oakland; Javin County, 29, of Sausalito and Richmond; and Oshiana Tompkins, 19, of Vallejo and Hercules.

People continue to leave flowers, candles and personal messages of support for their families.

Sheriff releases victims' identities in fatal Orinda shooting

They were among the roughly 100 people, attending what was billed as a “Halloween Mansion Party” at an Airbnb rental on Lucille Way, when someone started shooting.

The tragedy sparked a debate in the affluent community of Orinda about the rules on short-term housing rentals and the council is expected to discuss a range of proposals to tighten regulations.

Orinda's rules for operating short-term rental properties are fairly typical. Since October 2017, the City of Orinda has required owners of

short-term rental properties to register with the city. Those owners are required to pay 8.5 percent of that rental income to the city, via quarterly payments.

The maximum occupancy of any space used for short-term rental is two people per bedroom plus three other people. In the Orinda case, the renter told homeowner that 12 people would be staying, as they needed to escape the smoke from the Kincade Fire, sources said. That was not the case.

Some cities and towns, including Danville, ban short-term rentals entirely. Others, such as Sunnyvale, allow such rentals only if the property

owners remain on-site.

City Manager Steve Salomon said an outright ban on all short-term rentals is an option for the council to consider.

Still, Salomon wondered how the city would enforce it, and would that open up Orinda to litigation. “It’s like most things,” he said. “It’s not as simple as you’d like when you first ponder it."

On Saturday, Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky said his firm is enacting new measures to ban "party houses" from that platform, including expanding manual

screening of high-risk reservations flagged by its risk-detection technology; creating a dedicated "party house" rapid response team, and taking immediate

action against users who violate Airbnb polices against having too many people in a given rental property.

In addition, Salomon said he's also asked Orinda's police chief to report to the council on the criminal investigation of this shooting.

Police have not said what the motive may have been. They have not made any arrests.

Four dead, others injured at Halloween part in Orinda

City leaders and community members also have questions about the police response – the night of the shooting.

Raymon Hill Sr. said he wonders why police didn't arrive immediately when neighbors called to complain about the noise. "If police came when they were called, the party would have been shut down," he said. His son, Raymon Hill Jr., is the third son that he has lost to gun violence.

The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Department said that on Halloween about 8:30 p.m., Orinda police were helping Lafayette police with a home invasion robbery that led officers to Oakland.

It’s not clear what - if any - impact that other call may have had on the Orinda department's response time.

Neighbors called to complain about the Halloween party noise twice, the night of the shooting. Orinda police responded - about 20 minutes after that second complaint, just two minutes before the gunfire erupted.