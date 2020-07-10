Expand / Collapse search

Moraga park closing early Friday due to coyote attack on child

By Kiley Russell
Moraga
MORAGA, Calif. - Moraga Commons Park will close early Friday in the wake of a 
coyote attack that happened Thursday afternoon, according to police. 

Police announced Thursday evening that a coyote bit a small child 
on the leg while the child was near the park restrooms. 

Because coyotes are usually more active in the evening hours, 
Moraga Commons will close early Friday and resume normal hours of operation on Saturday, police said. 

In the event of a coyote sighting or encounter, people are asked 
to call Moraga police at (925) 284-5010 or dial 911. 

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife are investigating 
the attack. 

No additional information about the child's condition or events 
leading up to the bite was provided. 