Moraga park closing early Friday due to coyote attack on child

Moraga Commons Park will close early Friday in the wake of a

coyote attack that happened Thursday afternoon, according to police.

Police announced Thursday evening that a coyote bit a small child

on the leg while the child was near the park restrooms.

Because coyotes are usually more active in the evening hours,

Moraga Commons will close early Friday and resume normal hours of operation on Saturday, police said.

In the event of a coyote sighting or encounter, people are asked

to call Moraga police at (925) 284-5010 or dial 911.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife are investigating

the attack.

No additional information about the child's condition or events

leading up to the bite was provided.