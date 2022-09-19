More rain needed in the Bay Area to put a damper on fire season

It was a wet weekend across the Bay Area and the rain brought some much-needed relief following a brutal heat wave.

"The rain was definitely a welcome sight," said Paul Lowenthal, the Santa Rosa fire marshal.

He said during a storm, burn scar areas are a concern. There’s risk of debris flow and mudslides.

This latest weather system only brought less than an inch of rain to Santa Rosa, so there were no major issues.

"We had just the right amount that it didn’t cause any issues in the burn scars and actually somewhat put a pause on fire season locally," said Lowenthal.

He said the area still needs several back-to-back storms to put a literal damper on fire season.

"We’re not out of the season by any means with the temperatures expected to rebound later this week," he said. "We could very well be back into critical fire weather by early October."