Morgan Hill man fatally stabs mother, tries to kill father during dispute, police say

Morgan Hill police arrested a 25-year-old man who they believe stabbed his mother to death and attempted to kill his father during a dispute.

On Sunday at around 12:55 p.m. officers responded to a report of a stabbing at a residence in the 16000 block of Rustling Oak Court.

When officers arrived they found the suspect, Dane Cleeton, near the front of the home covered in blood and begging officers to shoot him, authorities said.

Officers found a woman, Cleeton's mother, unresponsive with multiple stab wounds laying on the front porch of the home, the Morgan Hill Police Department said.

Officers were able to de-escalate the situation and arrest Cleenton without force.

Officers also located the suspect's father across the street suffering from multiple stab wounds. Investigators said the victim sustained life-threatening wounds to his head and upper torso.

Investigators determined a disturbance between the victims and their son is what led up to the incident.

Cleeton was booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail on charges of murder, attempted murder, and assault with a deadly weapon.