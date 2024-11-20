Morgan Hill shooting leaves 1 dead; suspect in custody

Morgan Hill police investigated the city's first homicide of the year on Wednesday.

The shooting was reported at about 7:11 a.m. in the 100 block of Tennant Avenue at the Garden Park Apartments, which have one and two-story units.

Officers found a man with at least one gunshot wound to his torso, according to the police department. They tried to save the victim, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses at the scene identified the suspect, who was walking nearby. Police arrested him without incident.

The suspect was identified as Jesus Garcia, 30, of Morgan Hill.

Residents said they heard between four and five gunshots, one at a time, followed by a woman screaming.

Investigators are trying to determine a motive for the shooting.

The Santa Clara County Coroner's Office will release the victim's identity.