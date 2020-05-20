Mount Everest visible from over 120 miles away due to decrease in pollution

article

An incredible photo shows Mount Everest visible for the first time in decades from the Nepalese city of Kathmandu.

A coronavirus lockdown-related reduction in air pollution has made the famous visible from the city 124 miles away, according to the Nepali Times. The photo was taken by Abhushan Gautam from the Kathmandu Valley on May 10.

Some 427 coronavirus cases have been diagnosed in Nepal, and COVID-19 has accounted for two deaths in the country, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Earlier this year, coronavirus fears prompted Nepal and China to close climbers’ access to the peak.

The famous mountain can be climbed from its northern side, which is in Chinese-administered Tibet, as well as from its southern side in Nepal.

A coronavirus lockdown-related reduction in air pollution means that Mount Everest has reportedly been visible from the city of Kathmandu for the first time in decades. (Abhushan Gautam)

The March-May climbing season is when weather conditions are best for climbing the Himalayan mountain.

As of Wednesday morning, more than 4.73 million coronavirus cases have been diagnosed worldwide, and the disease has been responsible for 323,855 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

