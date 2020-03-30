Mountain View enacts urgency eviction moratorium for tenants

Mountain View on Friday joined the growing list of Bay Area cities to approve an urgency ordinance suspending evictions for nonpayment of rent by residential tenants who can prove hardship due to the novel coronavirus emergency.

The measure, which includes renters of mobile home lots, runs through May 31 and allows tenants 120 days from the expiration date to repay back rent.

Approval of the measure by the City Council came at a special meeting held by teleconference.

