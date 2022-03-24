Mt. Diablo Unified Schools giving students COVID-19 tests to take before returning from spring break

article

The Mt. Diablo Unified School District wants its students to come back from spring break as healthy as possible.

The district has distributed rapid response COVID-19 test kits to each school in the district, to be given to students and staff on a first-come, first-served basis before spring break begins with the Cesar Chavez Day holiday March 31.

The district encourages families to use the tests before students come back to school April 11.

The district said Thursday it has enough test kits for every student and staff member. Schools will communicate with parents with details on requesting kits. Once requested, the kits will be sent home with students or can be picked up by staff members by March 31.

Each kit contains two tests to be used at home three days (April 8) and one day (April 10) before school resumes on April 11. Any positive test results must be reported to the school office as soon as possible and students testing positive must isolate themselves at home.

The district says students with COVID-19 symptoms must stay home, even if they test negative. The district's current COVID-19 protocols can be found at https://mdusd.org/covid.

SEE ALSO: Tentative agreement reached with Mt Diablo Unified School District teachers

The district will also continue to offer PCR COVID-19 testing at selected school sites. All regular PCR testing sites will be open Monday through Thursday and Saturday during spring break. However, all district PCR testing sites will be closed on April 1 due to the Cesar Chavez holiday and on April 8, due to a districtwide board holiday.

Advertisement

The complete testing schedule is at https://mdusd.org/covidtesting.





