Tentative agreement reached with Mt Diablo Unified School District teachers

Tentative agreement about a salary increase, prep time, and class sizes have been reached between Mount Diablo Unified School District and Mount Diablo Education Association Saturday.

The two parties' bargaining team and a fact-finding panel met Friday morning and deliberated for hours, according to the press release.

The school district and the Education Association have tentatively agreed that there will be a total of 10.5% salary increase over a three-year contract.

The Education Association was originally asking for a 12.5% increase in salary.

The agreement also "preserves both the prep time for fourth and fifth-grade teachers and the assessment period for secondary SDC teachers assigned to a departmental model," according to the press release.

In terms of class size, the agreement will limit class sizes at continuation high schools to 28 students and follow the new state law regarding Transitional Kindergarten staffing ratios.

More changes will be shared in the coming few days, Education Association said.