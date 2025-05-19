A new poll ranks Mount Tamalpais State Park as No. 1 as the best hiking spot in California.

The poll, by the California State Parks Foundation, found that Mt. Tam, located in Marin County overlooking Stinson Beach, has year-round hiking, trails for people of all abilities and a wide range of ecosystems and habitats.

The poll was released last week and is the first time a "Best of California's State Parks" has been conducted, the foundation said. This poll was member-driven. Real peopl;e were invited to nominate their favorite of California's 280 state parks. The foundation received more than 1,300 submissions.

The poll found that Morro Bay State Park in San Luis Obispo is the best state park for camping, Anza-Borrego Desert State Park in San Diego, Imperial and Riverside counties, is the best park for wildflowers and the best kid-friendly state park is Natural Bridges State Beach in Santa Cruz County.

And if you've got a dog?

The poll found that Sonoma Coast State Park in Sonoma County is the best dog-friendly state park.