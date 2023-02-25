2 dead, 11 injured after truck hits group of bicyclists in Goodyear; driver arrested

Two bicyclists are dead and 11 others have been hospitalized after a pickup truck struck a group of bicyclists in Goodyear, police said Saturday.

The collision happened near MC-85 and Cotton Lane just before 8 a.m. on Feb. 25.

A woman died at the scene while another man died at the hospital. The other 11 victims were taken to three different hospitals in the Valley, with at least one of them in life-threatening condition.

"One of the deceased is a local resident of Goodyear, and one was visiting from out of state," police said.

Pedro Quintana-Lujan

The truck driver, identified as 26-year-old Pedro Quintana-Lujan, was arrested on numerous charges, including two counts of manslaughter, three counts of aggravated assault, 18 counts of endangerment, and 2 counts of causing serious injury or death by a moving violation.

He's being held on a $250,000 bond.

It's still unclear what led up to the crash.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, Goodyear Fire, Avondale Fire, Buckeye Fire, Glendale Police, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office and Arizona Fire Medical responded to this scene.

"The Goodyear Police department is deeply saddened by this tragedy and extends condolences to the loved ones of the victims as well as to the cycling community and the community as a whole," said Lisa Berry with Goodyear PD.

The names of the victims have not been released.

‘They want to go home to their loved ones’

John Hogen is the vice president of the Rob Dollar foundation, an organization in the memory of his best friend, Rob Dollar, a cyclist who was killed several years ago.

"Every single time it’s too many," he remarked.

His heart breaks for the families of those involved.

"It hurts. To know the pain and feeling that those families are going through, just as Rob did when he passed away," Hogen said.

He’s begging those on the road to be respectful of others and recognize that those riding are precious to friends and family.

"You don’t know who that person is on that bike, but it’s another human. Trying to get to see people on bikes as humans, that they want to go home to their loved ones, and their loved ones want to make sure that they’re coming home," Hogen said.

‘I knew multiple people’

"I knew that it was the West Valley Cycle Club that had been effected, and I knew since there were so many people involved, I knew I knew multiple people," said Brandon van Leuven, co-owner of Trek Bicycle Store West.

When he heard about the horrible crash, his heart dropped.

"I absolutely knew that someone that I knew and cared about was effected by it," van Leuven said.

He knows four people currently in the hospital, including a man he sees all the time.

"One of them is actually Mike, who actually works here. He is still in the hospital and ICU today with very bad injuries," van Leuven said.

A beloved employee – and a favorite – he says among customers.

"It’s been a very busy day with phone calls, people who knew that Mike was involved are coming in, they don’t want anything, they just want to come in, and want to hear first hand how Mike is doing," he said. "I think he was able to start looking at his phone, his text messages, and ever since 8 p.m. yesterday. I think if he goes through those texts he’s going to know just how much he means to us, and how much we were worried about him and care about him."

As bikers and their loved ones continue to grieve, van Leuven urges drivers to keep safety in mind while behind the wheel.

He says, "Bottom line, we’re just asking for a little bit of patience, a little bit of understanding. We are in a bike, you’re in a car. We lose every time."

Not far from this incident, a multi-car crash sent an elderly man, a pregnant female and 7-year-old child to the hospital, but deputies say as a precaution.

