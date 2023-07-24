Multiple vehicles struck by gunfire in downtown Oakland

article

Multiple vehicles were struck by gunfire in downtown Oakland Monday afternoon, according to police.

The shooting incident occurred around 12:15 p.m. in the vicinity of 9th Street and Broadway.

Upon arrival, officers found evidence of a shooting involving two vehicles.

Fortunately, there have been no reports of injuries resulting from the incident. However, multiple vehicles were struck during the gunfire.

The suspects fled the scene prior to the officers' arrival, police officials said.

Oakland police are canvassing the area for more evidence.

As of now, no additional details have been released regarding the ongoing investigation.

Bay City News contributed to this report.