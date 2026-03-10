Mumps at Berkeley High prompts public health advisory

article

Two cases of mumps were reported at Berkeley High School, prompting the city to issue a public health advisory.

The dates of potential exposure were Feb. 19 and 20, raising the possibility that the illness can be transmitted from person to person on campus, the Berkeley Public Health Office said last week.

"At this time, there is no evidence of community-wide spread of mumps nor is there evidence of an outbreak," the office said.

The incubation period for mumps is up to 25 days, the office said.

The advisory urged medical professionals to test for mumps when diagnosing inflammation and swelling of the salivary glands and verify that patients are up to date on their two‑dose measles, mumps and rubella vaccinations

People with suspected or confirmed mumps must be isolated for five days after the onset of salivary gland swelling. They should avoid school, childcare, extracurriculars and congregate settings, the office said.

