Nanny accused of $60K spending spree on boss' credit card

The Brief A Tiburon nanny was arrested on suspicion of credit card fraud after allegedly racking up more than $60,000 in unauthorized charges. Police say she used her former employer’s card for flights, luxury hotels, spa services and other personal expenses after her job ended. The suspect was arrested at San Francisco International Airport, and investigators are exploring possible links to other crimes.



A Tiburon nanny was arrested on suspicion of racking up tens of thousands of dollars in unauthorized charges on her former employer’s credit card, according to police.

Naghmeh Novbakhtian, 35, was taken into custody last Tuesday on suspicion of committing credit card fraud, the Tiburon Police Department said.

Alleged unauthorized charges

What we know:

The arrest came days after a Tiburon woman reported more than $60,000 in unauthorized charges on her credit card.

The woman told police that Novbakhtian, from San Francisco, worked as a nanny for her family from July 2025 to December 2025. During that time, Novbakhtian had authorized access to the credit card, but only for childcare-related expenses.

The alleged fraudulent activity occurred after Novbakhtian’s employment ended, according to police.

The victim said her credit card company alerted her to a dramatic increase in spending.

Spending details

Dig deeper:

Authorities allege Novbakhtian used the card to purchase airline tickets in her own name, as well as pay for luxury hotels, cosmetic and spa services, ride services and retail purchases.

Police also allege she made electronic payments from the credit card to accounts associated with her.

The total amount of unauthorized charges is estimated to exceed $60,000.

Arrest

Novbakhtian was arrested at San Francisco International Airport after returning from an international trip.

Detectives are also investigating whether she may be connected to other crimes, including a previously reported residential burglary. Authorities have not released additional details about that case.