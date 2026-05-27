Nearly 700 Meta layoffs in the Bay Area. 

The Brief Nearly 700 Bay Area Meta employees are losing their jobs as the social media giant shifts its focus toward artificial intelligence. The layoffs are mostly affecting workers in Burlingame and San Francisco. The company announced a sweeping restructuring plan last month designed to eliminate roughly 8,000 positions globally.



As part of the sweeping Meta layoff plan, nearly 700 Bay Area employees are losing their jobs as the social media giant shifts its focus toward artificial intelligence.

The new numbers were revealed in state filings, reported by the San Francisco Chronicle. The layoffs will affect 338 workers in Burlingame, 252 in San Francisco and 81 in Fremont — for a total of 671.

Workers at the company's headquarters in Menlo Park escaped the chopping block entirely, with zero layoffs reported at that location.

The company announced a sweeping restructuring plan last month designed to eliminate roughly 8,000 positions globally.

The workforce reduction represents about 10 percent of Meta's total staff.