New office that would have implemented reparations for Black SF residents on chopping block

By KTVU staff
Published 
San Francisco
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco Mayor London Breed wants to expand police powers through a ballot initiative. Oct. 17, 2023 

SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco Mayor London Breed has given the go-ahead calling for $75 million in mid-year budget cuts. 

While there are no layoffs, the cuts would eliminate vacant job positions and scale back some programs that haven't even started. One of which is a new office that would have implemented reparations for Black San Francisco residents. It is explained that the funding that would have gone towards this new office is diverted to current programs such as the Dream Keeper initiative, which is already in place. 

In addition, more than $20 million coming from State MediCal funds will offset part of the $75 million in cuts, according to the mayor's office. 

In a letter to department heads, sent Dec. 1, Mayor Breed said she's preserving money for her top priorities. She said in part, "The reductions leave intact basic city services and priorities so we can continue making progress on hiring police officers, expanding shelter beds, advancing behavioral health initiatives, and cleaning up our streets." 

Next week, the mayor's office is expected to discuss more details behind the financial projections and the mayor's priorities for the upcoming budget with department heads. 

The mayor ended the letter by saying the budget process involves making difficult trade-offs. 

