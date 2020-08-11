From daycares to sports camps, new programs are opening their doors for students this fall.

Action Day Primary Plus offers daycare and private school for elementary school through 8th grade at 10 locations ranging from Mountain View to South San Jose.

But with school campuses close for now, Action Day is launching something it's dubbed a "distant learning support and enrichment program."

"We have a classroom with 12 students. These students don't co-mingle with the other students. They bring their laptop or learning device," said Cathy Jelic, president of Action Day Primary Plus.

For $1,400 a month, a facilitator will look after students from 7:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.

"Right now, we have over 250 enrolled so it was obviously a really big need out there," said Jelic.

New programs for students are popping up all over the Bay Area.

From gyms to rec centers and even traditional after-school programs are now offering full day childcare.

The programs are allowed under the state's daycare and summer camp guidance. Unlike some schools, the private programs can adhere to the required 12 students maximum per group.

Gina Berry, who lives in Cloverdale, last month told KTVU with two working parents, their family had to get creative this fall.

"We're just very fortunate our daycare provider is willing to take on older children," said Berry, a registered dietician who helps patients at North Bay hospitals.

Berry's 7-year-old who is going into second grade, will be doing distant learning from the same daycare as her 3-year-old sister.

"You know there's a need. And everyone is doing their best to adapt to that need," said Billy Goldstein, the owner of Skyhawks Sports Contra Costa County location.

Goldstein is the owner of Skyhawks Sports in Contra Costa County which runs various youth sports programs.

He says the usual fall programs were scrapped, so they are creating a brand new full-day camp that came about after emailing parents to ask how the program can help this fall.

"I got more responses to that email than I've ever received. Parents just borderline in panic (saying) 'we need someone to watch our kids. We don't know how we're going to do distant learning," said Goldstein.

Goldstein says as parents settle into their child's new online school schedule, he's seeing less interest in the all-day program and more interest in the half-day after school sports program.