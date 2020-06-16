Newly released video shows intense moments before Half Moon Bay shooting

Newly released body camera video shows the intense moments leading up to a deadly police shooting in Half Moon Bay.

Sandra Lee Harmon died from her injuries on May 5.

Two deputies fired shots – but only one had his body camera turned on.

The San Mateo County Sheriff’s office released 12 minutes of video.

This includes footage from a security camera at a Half Moon Bay business showing a woman carrying what appears to be a rifle down Main Street.

A 911 caller tells a dispatcher the woman has a gun, a bottle of wine, and warns a "race war" was going to happen.

What happened next was not recorded.

That’s when a deputy and the 56-year-old Harmon exchanged gunfire outside a motor home.

A second deputy arrived with body-worn camera activated.

Both deputies are heard ordering Harmon to the get on the ground.

They opened fire when – according to the sheriff’s office – Harmon reached for her gun that she had either placed or dropped on the ground.

The District Attorney’s office is investigating the shooting.