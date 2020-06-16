Newly released video shows intense moments before Half Moon Bay shooting
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. - Newly released body camera video shows the intense moments leading up to a deadly police shooting in Half Moon Bay.
Sandra Lee Harmon died from her injuries on May 5.
Two deputies fired shots – but only one had his body camera turned on.
The San Mateo County Sheriff’s office released 12 minutes of video.
This includes footage from a security camera at a Half Moon Bay business showing a woman carrying what appears to be a rifle down Main Street.
A 911 caller tells a dispatcher the woman has a gun, a bottle of wine, and warns a "race war" was going to happen.
What happened next was not recorded.
That’s when a deputy and the 56-year-old Harmon exchanged gunfire outside a motor home.
A second deputy arrived with body-worn camera activated.
Both deputies are heard ordering Harmon to the get on the ground.
They opened fire when – according to the sheriff’s office – Harmon reached for her gun that she had either placed or dropped on the ground.
The District Attorney’s office is investigating the shooting.