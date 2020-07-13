Newsom: All California counties must shutter certain indoor activities

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday said that all counties in the state must shutter a host of indoor activities including restaurants, wineries, movie theaters, zoos, museums, bars and cardrooms.

The order is "effective immediately," Newsom said, noting a rise in hospitalizations and the coronavirus positivity rate, which is at 7.4%.

In addition, Newsom said that the 30 counties on the state's monitoring list must also close fitness centers, worship, personal care services, hair salons and malls.

In the Bay Area, those on the monitoring list include Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, Solano and Solano counties.

"We're moving back into modification mode," Newsom said.