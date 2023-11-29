Newsom and DeSantis prepare to clash on debate stage

The war of words between California governor Gavin Newsom and Florida governor Ron DeSantis will collide on the debate stage on Thursday in Georgia. The coastal clash between the governors is months in the making.

"While this may not be about 2024 necessarily, directly—it’s about who leads their respective parties moving forward," said David McCuan, political science professor at Sonoma State University.

The unusual meeting pits a Republican presidential candidate against a Democratic governor who’s been an outspoken surrogate for President Biden. Ahead of the debate, both men released ads attacking each other. They’ve been publicly feuding over social and cultural issues for more than a year, with plenty of name-calling. In June, Newsom called DeSantis "a small pathetic man" after Florida sent a plane of migrants to Sacramento. Newsom formally issued the debate challenge last September.

"Stop being a bully," said Newsom when asked about DeSantis in July 2022. "Stop belittling people that look differently, act differently, love differently. Who the hell are you? Stop."

In an interview ahead of the debate, DeSantis said "In one respect, the debate between California and Florida has already been had," said DeSantis. "People are voting with their feet; they’ve fled California in record numbers."

Fox News host Sean Hannity will moderate what’s been dubbed ‘The Great Red vs. Blue State Debate." It will run 90 minutes and will be held in Alpharetta, Georgia without a studio audience. Hannity said he plans to hit issues of the economy, COVID, inflation and crime. "Governor DeSantis will talk about his vision for the United States and how he’s hoping to make it match Florida," said Robert Salvador, a DeSantis campaign surrogate and CEO of Florida company, Digibuild. "That Florida blueprint is working by many different measures."

Newsom spokesperson, Nathan Click, told Politico, "Expect him to defend the President and use the opportunity to take on the misinformation machine at its headwaters."

The debate comes at a time when both men are seeing dips in their popularity. Newsom’s approval rating has fallen with California voters recently, as his national profile grew with visits to Israel and China. DeSantis is lagging behind in the GOP primary, led by former President Trump. "It could potentially give him a bump, so he has nothing to lose, all publicity is good publicity," said McCuan about DeSantis. "For governor Newsom, it catapults him again to the national stage."