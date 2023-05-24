Gov. Gavin Newsom slammed Target and its CEO for recently removing some LGBTQ merchandise from stores.

"CEO of Target Brian Cornell selling out the LGBTQ+ community to extremists is a real profile in courage. This isn’t just a couple stores in the South. There is a systematic attack on the gay community happening across the country. Wake up America," Newsom tweeted Tuesday.

Newsom implied that other minority groups could soon be targeted in similar ways.

"This doesn’t stop here," he said. "You’re black? You’re Asian? You’re Jewish? You’re a woman? You’re next."

Target had announced it was removing some LGBTQ merchandise across the country as well as putting sections that promote Pride month in the backs of some stores in Southern states. The retail giant said its employees have been threatened by customers angry about certain Pride-related products.

Target didn't specify which products would be eliminated. But bathing suits designed to let trans women tuck private parts if they have not had gender affirming surgery and designs by a company that specializes in occult and satanic imagery have been among those that drew the ire of critics.

The Pride merchandise has been on sale since early May to promote Pride month, which is held in June.