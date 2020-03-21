Newsom issues executive order expanding California's response to coronavirus

On Saturday, Gov. Newsom signed an executive order expanding California's response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The order gives the state the ability to increase the health care capacity in clinics, mobile health care units and adult day health care facilities. It also allows local governments more flexibility to utilize the skills of retired employees and reinforces the importance of the delivery of food, medicine, and emergency supplies.



“The State of California is fighting hard to get the resources that Californians need to meet the COVID-19 surge," the governor said. "These emergency legal tools will increase California's health care capacity and help facilities treat more patients."