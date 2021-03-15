Expand / Collapse search

Newsom will appoint Black woman if Feinstein retires early

By Kathleen Ronayne
Published 
Gavin Newsom
Associated Press
article

Gov. Gavin Newsom updates the state's response to the coronavirus at the Governor's Office of Emergency Services in Rancho Cordova, Calif., Monday, March 23, 2020. Newsom said he would close parking lots at dozens of beaches and state parks to preven

Expand

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - California Gov. Gavin Newsom says he'll appoint a Black woman to the U.S. Senate if Sen. Dianne Feinstein retires before her term ends in 2024.

He made the commitment Monday when asked on MSNBC's "The ReidOut" and says he has multiple names in mind.

Feinstein is the chamber's oldest member at 87. Her spokesman says she has no plans to retire early.

Newsom disappointed Black leaders when he appointed Alex Padilla to replace Vice President Kamala Harris in the Senate.

Padilla is California's first Latino senator, but the chamber now has no Black women.