Missing Everman 6-year-old's mom claimed she sold him at Fiesta Market, search warrant says

Newly obtained police records revealed the uncle of missing Everman 6-year-old Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez told police he personally witnessed the boy's mother abusing him.

Cantarino Rodriguez, the brother of the boy's mother, Cindy Rodriguez-Singh, told police that Rodriguez-Singh told her mother she had sold the child to an unknown woman at a Fiesta Market, according to a newly acquired search warrant.

Rodriguez told police Cindy later claimed that she could not contact the female over fear of being reported to CPS, according to the warrant.

During a news conference on March 27, Everman police chief Craig Spencer addressed rumors of the boy being sold.

"We have no evidence to support this rumor," said Spencer. "If that is the case, your participation in this and keeping this kids face out front and center where people can see him on a day-to-day basis is highly important. He could be anywhere."

On Wednesday evening, Everman police restated that investigators have not found any evidence to support that Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez was sold.

According to the search warrant, Cantarino Rodriguez also claims during a visit approximately a year earlier Cindy told him not to give Noel water because she did not want to clean up his dirty diaper. He also claimed he saw Cindy strike the boy with her car keys.

Cindy Rodriguez-Singh

Police say the last time they can prove that Noel was seen was in November 2022.

A felony warrant was issued for the missing boy’s mother and her husband, who are believed to be in India with six other children, after police said she gave them false information regarding her son’s whereabouts.

The warrant reads that Noel’s uncle had not seen the child for about a year. The last time he saw Noel, he claims he confronted Noel’s mother after she assaulted Noel with her car keys because he drank water, and she did not want him to wet his diaper.

Rodriguez-Singh, her new husband, Arshdeep Singh, and six of her kids flew to Turkey and then India after investigators began looking into noel’s disappearance. The family purchased one-way tickets, according to the warrant, and Noel was not on the flights.

Last Friday, police searched a freshly-poured concrete porch at the property where the family had been living.

Nothing was discovered.

An AMBER Alert was issued for the 6-year-old last month.

The alert was discontinued, and an Endangered Missing Persons Report was issued for Noel.

Investigators say the boy has both physical and developmental challenges.

Everman police are expected to hold a news conference on Thursday at 2:30 p.m. about the investigation. You will be able to stream it live on FOX4News.com.