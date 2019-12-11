Expand / Collapse search

North Bay gets additional carpool lanes, bike path on Highway 101

By KTVU Staff
PETALUMA, Calif. (KTVU) - Commuters who travel along Highway 101 in the North Bay have new carpool lanes to get their destinations. 

The lanes are in both directions of the highway, between the Marin-Sonoma County Line and Petaluma. There's also a bike path for people who use alternative methods of transportation. 

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Wednesday in Petulama to celebrate the expansion. 

The lanes are part of the ongoing Marin-Sonoma "Narrows" project which will widen 17 miles of the highway between Novato and Petaluma from four to six lanes. 

The entire project is expected to cost about $726 million. The Marin section will be completed by 2023. 