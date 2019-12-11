North Bay gets additional carpool lanes, bike path on Highway 101

Commuters who travel along Highway 101 in the North Bay have new carpool lanes to get their destinations.

The lanes are in both directions of the highway, between the Marin-Sonoma County Line and Petaluma. There's also a bike path for people who use alternative methods of transportation.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Wednesday in Petulama to celebrate the expansion.

The lanes are part of the ongoing Marin-Sonoma "Narrows" project which will widen 17 miles of the highway between Novato and Petaluma from four to six lanes.

The entire project is expected to cost about $726 million. The Marin section will be completed by 2023.