North Bay school closed over coronavirus concerns

The Healdsburg School, an independent school for grades K-8, closed Monday when school officials learned Sunday evening that an adult member of the community was exposed to someone with a confirmed case of the novel coronavirus.

"The Healdsburg School does not have a confirmed case of Coronavirus in our community," Head of School Andy Davies said in a statement.

The adult who was exposed to the virus was not a school employee, Davies said. Davies said the school could not confer with Sonoma County Public Health Sunday night or early Monday morning because the agency was closed.

"At 6:15 this morning, we made the cautious decision to close school for the day. We will work with public health officials to determine and follow appropriate protocols and follow up with additional information," Davies said.

On the school's Facebook page on Monday, it said that while class was not in session, teachers were offering learning opportunities online.

In a statement emailed to KTVU on Monday afternoon, the school said that after discussions with county health officials, The Healdsburg School will reopen on Tuesday.

"We take school closure seriously and made this decision with an abundance of caution," the statement said, adding, "We look forward to welcoming students back to school tomorrow."