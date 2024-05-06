North Carolina man found safe after auditioning for band in San Francisco

A North Carolina family is now relieved after their loved one disappeared following an audition for a band in San Francisco but then was found safe.

Kenny Jarels, president for the AWARE Foundation in Virginia, told KTVU early Tuesday morning that Eric Travers, 30, was OK. He did not provide any other details.

Travers' family had previously said they hadn't seen him since April 30, and that his phone has been dead since then, according to a GoFundMe page they created.

Travers traveled from Asheville, North Carolina to San Francisco.

Kyle Travers wrote on the GoFundMe page, that his brother suffers from severe epilepsy, and all his medications had been left behind in the hotel room.