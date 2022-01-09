NYC fire: Bronx apartment fire leaves at least 19 dead, including 9 children

At least 19 people are dead, including nine children in a Bronx apartment fire Sunday in a building at 333 East 181st Street in the Fordham Heights neighborhood.

More than five dozen people were injured and 13 people were still in critical condition in the hospital.

Officials say the five-alarm NYC fire began with a malfunctioning electric space heater inside a duplex located on the 2nd and 3rd floors of the 19-story apartment building just before 11 a.m. The fire consumed the apartment and part of the hallway. When the door to the apartment was left open, smoke was able to travel through the building.

PHOTOS: NYC FIRE TODAY IN BRONX APARTMENT

According to FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro, smoke from the fire ran the entire height of the building, and responding firefighters found victims in stairwells on every floor of the building. Most of the victims suffered from severe smoke inhalation.

Mayor Adams praised the work of firefighters at a press conference Sunday evening.

"Their oxygen tanks were empty and they still pushed through the smoke. You can't do this if you don't feel attached to this city and this community," Adams said.

"It certainly is traumatizing when we can't save a life," Nigro said. "And our members tried diligently to bring some of these people back and to bring them out as quickly as they did."

Injuries from the fire include 32 people with life-threatening injuries, 9 people in serious condition, and 22 people with non-life-threatening injuries., but the ultimate death toll could be the worst the city has seen since the Happy Land fire in 1990 that killed 87 people.

"We're going to be here for this community, to help them navigate through this," Adams said.

Mayor Adams said the New York City OEM and Red Cross will work to assist people left homeless by the fire with finding places to stay.

"During a tragedy, we are going to be here for each other," Adams said.

Hochul said that when she prepares the state budget this week, she will set up a victims compensation fund to help victims of the fire find new housing, burial costs, and more.

"We will not forget you, we will not abandon you, we are here for you." Governor Kathy Hochul said. "Tonight is a night of tragedy and pain, and tomorrow we begin to rebuild."

One victim described a horrifying scene inside the building, with children screaming for help. The woman told FOX 5 News that she had to step over the bodies of a person and dog going down a smoke-filled staircase to escape the building.

The building has a large immigrant population, and officials said they would make sure those affected people would be assisted as well.

"At the federal level, we will do whatever we can," Senator Charles Schumer said. "There is housing assistance, there is tax assistance, and maybe most important in this instance, immigration assistance so families can be united."

"If you need assistance, your name will not be turned over to ICE or any other institution," Adams said. "We want people to be comfortable in coming forward."

Roughly 200 firefighters responded to the blaze.

A source in the Department of Buildings told FOX 5 that there didn't appear to be any major violations in the past at the building, just a few elevator violations and some safety issues with an exterior renovation project several years ago that were resolved.

The 120-unit is one of multiple buildings in the Twin Parks Northwest complex and was built in 1973 as part of a project to build modern, affordable housing throughout the Bronx.

Displaced residents will be staying in hotels until it is safe to return to the building.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul tweeted: "I am horrified by the devastating fire in the Bronx today."

The Red Cross arrived at the building to help the victims and support rescue crews. Crews were seen wheeling cases of water to the scene.

Sunday's fire was the deadliest fire at a U.S apartment building since 2017 when 13 people died in another Bronx apartment building, according to data from the National Fire Protection Association.

That fire was blamed on a preschooler playing with a stove.

RELATED: Philadelphia fire: 12 dead, including 8 children, after Fairmount rowhome fire

Last week, 12 people, including eight children, died following a fire inside a rowhome in Philadelphia. Investigators said that while the home was equipped with smoke detectors, none of them were operational.

Advertisement

With the Associated Press.