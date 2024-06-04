Oakland to rename intersection in honor of Bruce Lee

Oakland is moving forward with plans to rename an intersection after famed martial artist and actor Bruce Lee.

The intersection of Garnet Street and Broadway, where Lee opened his martial arts studio in 1965, will be renamed "Bruce Lee Way."

Councilmember Rebecca Kaplan recommended adopting a resolution to rename the intersection and install a commemorative plaque in Lee's honor.

Oaklandside reported that the City Council's Special Rules and Legislation Committee voted last week to move the resolution forward to Tuesday's City Council meeting.

Councilmembers are expected to vote in favor of it.

Lee, who was born in San Francisco but raised in Hong Kong, was famous for his martial arts talent and his fight against racist portrayals of Asians on big and small screens in the 1960s and '70s. He died at the height of his fame due to an allergic reaction to painkillers when he was 32.