Oakland drops suit against Alameda County over sale of Coliseum

Oakland is dropping its lawsuit against Alameda County over the sale of the Oakland Coliseum complex, city officials announced Wednesday.

Mayor Libby Schaaf, Council President Rebecca Kaplan, and Vice Mayor Larry Reid made an official announcement in a statementWednesday evening.

"Tonight, the City Council directed the City Attorney to immediately drop Oakland's lawsuit against Alameda County re: the sale of the

Coliseum."

About a week ago, a group of business leaders urged the council to drop the lawsuit, which aimed to block of the county from selling its half-ownership in the complex to the Oakland A's baseball team.

The message from the business leaders came one day after the City Council voted on Nov. 5 to sell the city's share of the Coliseum property to the A's.

