Oakland father of three loses both legs in hit-and-run after car breaks down

Community members are raising money for an Oakland father of three who lost both his legs in a hit-and-run.

Nirivana "Nob" Allen, a parent at Brookfield Elementary School in Oakland, was pushing his broken-down Mercedes in Antioch when he was rear-ended by another car on March 28, according to his sister Eulanna Allen.

The impact caused him to lose both his legs and the driver fled, his sister said. But someone has since been arrested, she added.

Her brother is now going to physical therapy to learn to adjust to life without legs. Eulanna Allen said she hasn't been able to visit him in the hospital because of COVID-19.

Police did not immediately provide more details on the case.

If you're interested in helping, click here.