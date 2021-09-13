Oakland high school teacher makes plea to help save her school's swim program

A new effort has been launched to keep an Oakland high school swim program afloat.

Temescal Pool is located next to Oakland Technical High School. The school uses the pool for its swim program, which faces the threat of ending due to lack of funding. (City of Oakland Parks & Recreation Aquatics)

Oakland Technical High School has long offered students opportunities to get in the water, not only for exercise but to build the skills to be water safe, as it’s operated out of the Temescal Pool right next to the school.

SEE ALSO: No stopping this year's Oakland Tech valedictorian as he holds free summer science camp

But the program faced the threat of coming to an end, due to a lack of funding to pay for a lifeguard.

"Swimming has been an integral part of our program for years," said Oakland Tech P.E. teacher Patricia Brandt, who’s also the head of the Physical Education Department at the school.

SIGN UP FOR THE KTVU NEWSLETTER

On Friday, she made a call to the community to help save swimming at Tech, launching a GoFundMe campaign to raise money so the program can keep its lifeguard.

"We have the pool, teachers and students ready to make a splash but we need our lifeguard to make it happen," Brandt wrote on her GoFundMe page. "While we have the support of Mr. Fairly, our Principal, he doesn't have the funds to pay our lifeguard... And that is where you come in," she said, as she made her plea for the community’s support.

Brandt stressed the importance of how the program has benefited Tech students, saying, "Our students love learning how to float, put their face in, gliding, & learning the strokes. Swimming is an essential life skill and our kids deserve it, especially in our state where we're surrounded by water."

Her call was being heard by many in the community, as donations have started to come in.

As of Monday morning, the effort has raised some $7,300 of its $40,000 goal.

One donor commented, "It seems egregious that high schoolers miss out on having access to their pool due to lack of funding. Hoping this is a one off and that funding is found to sustain what should be just a given as part of the high school experience…"

Another wrote, "Swim lessons help everyone feel safe in the water which is literally, lifesaving."

Advertisement

Brandt expressed gratitude for the access the kids have had to the Temescal Pool and the opportunities the swim program has offered, and she said, "I remain hopeful that they're not over."