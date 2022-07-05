Child shot in Oakland

article

Oakland police were investigating a Fourth of July shooting that sent a child to the hospital.

Investigators said it happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Monday in the 2500 block if 26th Avenue in East Oakland.

"Upon arrival, OPD officers located one juvenile male victim with an apparent gunshot wound(s)," police told KTVU in an email.

Investigators would not disclose the age of the victim, but the East Bay Times was reporting that he's three years old and was shot in the stomach as he sat in a vehicle.

Police have also reportedly arrested two people in connection with the shooting.

Investigators said the child has been hospitalized and was listed in critical but stable condition.

They said the investigation was ongoing and urged anyone with information about the case to contact the Oakland Police Felony Assault Unit at (510) 238-3426.