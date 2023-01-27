Oakland police arrest 2 for stealing power tools

Oakland police have arrested two people for stealing power tools.

The first suspect is accused of several power tool robberies in Oakland.

The second suspect is linked to only one robbery.

Police say there's been a rise in the number of thefts of power tools in Oakland during the past four months.

A video that a viewer shared shows thieves stealing tools from the truck of a contractor in October.

Police say the two arrests made this month are not related to the video.