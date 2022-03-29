Expand / Collapse search

Oakland police asking for help in finding 79-year-old missing man

By Dan McMenamin
Published 
Missing Persons
KTVU FOX 2
article

The Oakland Police Department is looking for Welde Woretu, 79, 5’6’’, 120 lbs, able with black eyes. Woretu was last seen on March 28, 2022 in the 6000 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way in Oakland, Calif. (Oakland Police Department via Bay City New

Expand

Oakland police on Tuesday asked for the public's help in finding a 79-year-old who went missing a day earlier and is considered at risk because of his age.

Welde Woretu was last seen around 7 p.m. Monday in the 6000 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way and was wearing a dark-colored jacket and tan pants, according to police.

Investigators have released a photo of Woretu, who is described as a Black man standing 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds with a bald head and black eyes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Oakland police missing persons unit at (510) 238-3641.
  
  
 