The Oakland Police Department is asking for the public's help in an unsolved homicide.

Andre Wilkes Jr. was found fatally shot in a parked car just after 10:15 p.m. on Sept. 4 in the 8100 block of Olive Street.

Police said they have been unable to find the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPD at (510) 238-3821.